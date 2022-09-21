TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida HOA president previously arrested and accused of installing a hidden camera inside a woman’s condo bedroom was arrested a second time, according to authorities in Flagler County.

Deputies said 59-year-old Robert Orr, who served as the President of the Las Brisas Condominium Association in Flagler County, installed a hidden video camera inside a condo without the owner’s permission.

Deputies said the camera was focused on the master bedroom.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office found out about the hidden camera on Aug. 30 after a woman staying at the condo discovered a USB camera hidden inside a flower pot in the master bedroom.

A hidden camera can be seen hidden inside a flower pot positioned towards a condo owner’s master bedroom (Courtesy of Flagler County Sheriff’s Office)

Robert Orr (Courtesy of Flagler County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Flagler County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Flagler County Sheriff’s Office)

When Orr was confronted, he turned himself in.

On Monday, Orr was re-arrested after detectives learned of another victim who was caught on a separate hidden video camera planted by Orr.

Following a forensic analysis of the electronics seized from Orr’s apartment, investigators found multiple photos and videos of the third victim in various stages of undress and using the bathroom.

Some of the images dated back to 2018.

Detectives informed the victim who said she was not aware of being recorded and that she would like to pursue charges.

Orr was charged with three counts of video voyeurism and two counts of unlawful use of a two-way

communications device. He has since left the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility after posting a $25,000 bond.

FCSO’s Major Case Unit continues to search for additional victims in this investigation. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is urged to contact FCSO at (386) 313-4911.