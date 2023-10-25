Related video above: 114 migrants make landfall in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol teamed up with the U.S. Border Patrol this week to assist in detaining over a dozen migrants who made landfall in Key Largo.

According to FHP, Border Patrol agents asked troopers to set up a secure perimeter at Mile Marker 109 in Monroe County on Sunday, as they attempted to arrest the suspects.

Troopers said more than 20 migrants arrived in Florida by boat.

Out of the 20 migrants, FHP said 17 of them were from China, including 11 men and six women. Three men from Ecuador were also detained, according to a press release.

“While the Biden Administration has completely failed at border security, our Florida Highway Patrol troopers stand ready to protect the U.S. border, whether in the southwestern United States or here off the coast of Florida,” Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner said in a statement. “This detention of Chinese nationals shows how an open border allows individuals from enemy nations to enter our communities.”

After the recovery, the U.S. Border Patrol took the individuals into custody.