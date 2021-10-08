Florida Highway Patrol trooper narrowly escapes getting hit by truck in multi-vehicle wreck

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper had a close call with a pickup truck Thursday afternoon while trying to help a woman with a flat tire on I-95 in Palm Beach County, according to the FHP.

A video posted by the Florida Highway Patrol’s West Palm Beach Twitter shows the trooper, identified as 23-year-old Dominic Alexandre, approach the woman as a pickup truck quickly comes up behind him. However, the trooper managed to get out of the way just before getting hit.

NBC affiliate WPTV reports that the incident happened after a hit-and-run driver in a sedan hit a white pickup truck — which in turn hit the gray truck, knocking it into the woman’s vehicle and nearly crushing the trooper.

However, the trooper remained unharmed while the woman suffered minor injuries, according to the FHP.

The driver that started the chain collision has yet to be taken into custody.