Florida Highway Patrol trooper dies in Orlando crash

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper has died following a crash Friday in Orlando.

Officials identified the trooper killed as Tracy Vickers. He had been with the Florida Highway Patrol for more than four years and was also a Navy Veteran.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings reacted to the news Friday morning on Twitter.

“Very sad news this morning with the passing of an FHP Orlando trooper during a 408 accident. My heart goes out to the officer’s family and law enforcement family,” Demings said. “Please remember to travel safe.”



The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available, but debris are scattered across the highway and video from the scene appears to show a construction truck involved as well.

Officials said State Road 408 will be closed until at least 10:30 a.m.

