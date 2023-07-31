TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The results are in and only one state will be crowned the winner of the 2024 “Best-looking Cruiser” competition.

From July 17 through July 30, nearly 1 million votes poured into the American Association of State Troopers’ annual “Best-looking Cruiser” competition. The friendly contest was designed to raise awareness and funds for the AAST Foundation, which pays higher educational scholarships for member dependents.

“Numerous states including Florida seemed to have a fantastic time with the back-and-forth challenging and good-hearted ribbing,” AAST Executive Director John Bagnardi said.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s submission depicting an alligator in front of an FHP cruiser edged past the California Highway Patrol to take home the top spot.

(Courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol)

Rounding out the top three was Nevada. Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, Missouri, Michigan, Nebraska, and Iowa made up the rest of the top 10.

“We can’t thank the public enough for their participation with the voting and fun contest rhetoric,” Bagnardi added. “We truly enjoyed reading the back and forth of everyone supporting their state and their favorite cruiser photo!”

Florida – 181,071 California – 142,220 Nevada – 122,489 Indiana – 101,605 Kentucky – 76,417 Georgia – 57,387 Missouri – 27,787 Michigan – 24,679 Nebraska – 24,236 Iowa – 23,839 Massachusetts – 20,713 Tennessee – 19,194 New Hampshire – 16,018 South Carolina – 15,867 Kansas – 15,598 North Carolina – 10,636 Alabama – 9,754 West Virginia – 8,144 Ohio – 7,968 Alaska – 7,852 Texas – 7,432 Arkansas – 7,128 Virginia – 6,862 Minnesota – 6,068 Vermont – 5,679

“Now, we look forward to everyone purchasing a calendar with the top 13 finishers highlighted on their respective months,” AAST said. More information can be found by clicking here.