TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol has entered the “Best Looking Cruise” contest and needs your vote to help them win.

This year’s submission features a 2019 Dodge Charge in FHP’s traditional colors of black and tan.

“Entering ‘America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest’ is an opportunity for FHP and the community we protect to stand proudly behind our public safety mission and Florida’s reputation as a law-and-order state,” Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Executive Director Dave Kerner said.

Competitors all across the nation will submit pictures representing their state and compete for the opportunity to be named best-looking cruiser.

“The FHP Black and Tan, as it’s known, is widely recognized as a symbol of our core values: Courtesy, Service Protection. When people see a Florida State Trooper, they know that they are there for protection and can expect professional and competent service,” Kerner added.

The winner this year will be featured as the cover vehicle for the 2024 Annual American Association of State Troopers wall calendar, whose proceeds benefit their foundation that provides education scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

“A vote for FHP is a vote for Florida,” Kerner said.

The competition ends on Monday, July 31, at noon.

To read more about the competition and to place your vote, visit the FHP website. To directly vote, visit this website and vote for Florida at the bottom.