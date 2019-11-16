Live Now
Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis

Florida high-speed train strikes SUV, kills woman

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ambulance generic_29026

AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say a woman died when her SUV was hit by a high-speed train at a railroad crossing.

Authorities told news outlets that a woman was driving a Mercedes SUV Friday afternoon near the suburb of Aventura and was trying to cross the tracks when a Brightline train struck her. She was pronounced dead at the scene, but her name has not been released.

Federal Railroad Administration records show that 11 people were killed by Brightline high-speed trains between Jan. 1 and May 31. Media reports show at least eight more deaths since then.

Brightline connects Miami and West Palm Beach.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss