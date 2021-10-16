Florida high school’s ‘Pink Out’ football game honors mother of coach battling cancer

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — The Satellite High School Scorpion’s colors are red and black but Friday it was all about pink.

Friday night’s Pink Out Game in Satellite Beach, Florida, honored Beth Taylor who was at the center of a battle off the field.

“It’s not just about me. It’s about all the survivors. All the warriors. All these people who’ve fought,” Taylor told our affiliate WESH 2 News.

Taylor is the mother of Satellite High School football coach Ted Kimmey.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. After seeing how her son pushed his players to do their best out on the field, she asked him if he could do that for her in the hospital.

“I need you to tell me what are they doing to get through their challenges because I need some help to get through mine,” Taylor said to her son.

“I told her sometimes overtime is necessary and I told her she’s going to fight all the way to the last whistle,” Kimmey said.

That’s what Taylor is doing. She still has a few rounds of chemo to go but she knows she has a whole team behind her.

“They have no idea how much they’ve really truly helped me, how they inspired me with their own season and how to get through it. It just means the world to me to thank them,” Taylor said.

The bond between Taylor and this team does not end with the Pink Out game. Taylor said she is scheduled to finish chemotherapy early next year and she’s bringing all the players and her son with her through that final quarter.