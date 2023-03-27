SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida teacher has been arrested after being accused of trafficking fentanyl, according to reports.

NBC Affiliate WESH reported that 38-year-old Shavon Pearson was charged with trafficking four or more grams of fentanyl. Booking information from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office showed that Pearson’s bond was set at $15,000.

Pearson’s occupation is listed as a teacher for the Seminole County Public Schools. According to WESH, Pearson is an instructional coach emphasizing reading at the Seminole High 9th Grade Center. She was placed on leave by SCPS, where she’s been employed for 16 years.

When asked about concerns involving anything happening on school grounds with Pearson, officials told WESH that there is no evidence of any campus involvement with this charge, but the “district is working closely with Stanford police.”