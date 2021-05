ISLAMORADA, Fla. (NBC) — Life is a little different in the Florida Keys, even for graduating high school seniors.

This past weekend the 2021 senior class at Coral Shores High School tossed their caps on a sandbar in Islamorada.

It’s all thanks to parents who organized several days of activities in the southern florida sunshine.

The graduates will end their year with a traditional graduation ceremony at the school’s football field.