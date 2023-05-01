(WFLA) — A Florida high school senior decided to take his mother as a date to prom.

Marquay Carter, a senior at Winter Park High School, told WESH that his mom never got to go to her own prom so he wanted to take her to his.

Carter originally said he didn’t want to go to the prom but changed his mind after talking to his mom.

“I told her I didn’t want to go to prom. I didn’t want to go at first,” Carter said. “She was just telling me, ‘No, you’re going to go. I didn’t get a chance to.’ So I decided I wanted to do something different. So I told her I would take her.”

Carter made a poster for his mom, asking her to go to prom with him. After his mom agreed, they coordinated their outfits and even had a send-off with family and friends.

(WESH)

Carter told the news station that it’s nice to have this time with his mom before he goes to college at Florida Memorial in Miami Gardens.