BOCA CHITA KEY, Fla. — A Florida high school senior was killed after a boating crash on Sunday night, NBC affiliate WTVJ reported.

The news station reported that Lucy Fernandez, 17, was one of the 14 passengers on a boat that hit a channel marker near Boca Chita Key and capsized.

WTVJ said that Fernandez was a student at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Miami. She died on Monday morning from her injuries.

“Known for her smile, larger-than-life personality and signature laugh, Lucy was a joy to all who knew her,” Lourdes Academy officials said in an email obtained by the television station. “She was a young woman of faith, well-liked by her teachers and peers, empathetic, faithful and hungry for God.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that 11 of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash.

Officials told the news station that seven people suffered minor injuries and three were critically injured.