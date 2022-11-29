MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida high school football star was killed in a shooting in a Miami-Dade neighborhood on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade police told NBC affiliate WTVJ that the victim was shot and ran to a house for help. They said he collapsed and died and died at the scene.

As of Tuesday night, police did not release the victim’s identity. North Miami High School’s football coach told the news station that the victim was 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson, a junior quarterback.

Head coach Gerald Fox held back tears as he spoke to the news outlet. He said Stevenson was headed to college.

“He was a charismatic individual that led a team to the playoffs, led the team to a district championship. Good grades, did everything his momma asked him to do,” Cox told WTVJ. “He was a typical football kid in South Florida who was trying to do what he had to do and make something of himself.”

Police said they will continue to investigate the shooting.