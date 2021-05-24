Florida high school alters 80 yearbook photos of female students, covering exposed skin

TAMPA (WFLA) – A high school in Florida is facing backlash from parents and accusations of body shaming after altering the yearbook photos of at least 80 female students to show less skin.

A review of yearbook photos conducted by NBC affiliate WTLV of Jacksonville shows that some female students at Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns County had their yearbook photos altered to cover up areas of their chest, according to the station.

Photos showed the student’s clothing was digitally cut and pasted over their exposed skin.

“They completely altered her photo, and it makes her chest looked deformed in a way,” said parent Adrian Bartlett.

An online handbook for the county states that girls cannot wear shirts that are considered “revealing or distracting.”

But Bartlett told WTLV that her daughter was never told the outfit she wore for picture day violated the school’s dress code policy. She said that the outfit is one of her daughter’s favorites and she’s worn it on several occasions with no issue.

The St. Johns County School District told WTLV that the yearbook is handled by an English teacher and that any parent who calls to raise the issue is being offered a refund for the cost of the yearbook. The photo editing appears to have been done by the school, not the district, according to WTLV.