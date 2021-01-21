Florida health officials to require proof of residency to receive COVID-19 vaccine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Health officials will begin to require proof of Florida residency in order to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, effective immediately, according to the Florida Department of Health.
In a document from FDOH, State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees signed a public health advisory Thursday to prioritize Floridians for vaccine distribution.
State officials say in addition to permanent residents, “seasonal residents” will also be allowed to receive the vaccine.
A seasonal resident is “any person who temporarily resides in this state for a period of at least 31 consecutive days in each calendar year, maintains a temporary residence in this state, returns to the state or jurisdiction of his or her residence at least one time during each calendar year, and is registered to vote or pays income tax in another state or jurisdiction.”
In order to prove residency, people must:
- Provide the department with a copy of his or her valid Florida driver license or a copy of a valid Florida identification card
- If a seasonal resident cannot meet the previous requirement they may…
- Provide the department with a copy of two of the following that show proof of residential address:
- A deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet or residential rental or lease agreement.
- One proof of residential address from the seasonal resident’s parent, step-parent, legal guardian or other person with whom the seasonal resident resides and a statement from the person with whom the seasonal resident resides stating that the seasonal resident does reside with him or her.
- A utility hookup or work order dated within 60 days before registration in the medical use registry.
- A utility bill, not more than 2 months old.
- Mail from a financial institution, including checking, savings, or investment account statements, not more than 2 months old.
- Mail from a federal, state, county, or municipal government agency, not more than 2 months old.
- Any other documentation that provides proof of residential address as determined by department rule.
- A minor must provide the department with a certified copy of a birth certificate or a current record of registration from a Florida K-12 school and must have a parent or legal guardian who meets the requirements of No. 1.