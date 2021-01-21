Florida health officials to require proof of residency to receive COVID-19 vaccine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Health officials will begin to require proof of Florida residency in order to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, effective immediately, according to the Florida Department of Health.

In a document from FDOH, State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees signed a public health advisory Thursday to prioritize Floridians for vaccine distribution.

State officials say in addition to permanent residents, “seasonal residents” will also be allowed to receive the vaccine.

A seasonal resident is “any person who temporarily resides in this state for a period of at least 31 consecutive days in each calendar year, maintains a temporary residence in this state, returns to the state or jurisdiction of his or her residence at least one time during each calendar year, and is registered to vote or pays income tax in another state or jurisdiction.”

In order to prove residency, people must: