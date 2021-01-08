Florida has nearly half of known US cases of COVID variant

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control says Florida has nearly half of the known cases in the United States of a mutated and likely more contagious strain of the coronavirus.

This news comes as Florida again broke its previous single-day record of coronavirus cases, adding nearly 20,000 infected people to its caseload on Thursday.

The variant that emerged in Britain was detected last week in a Martin County man in his 20s.

The CDC says Florida now has 22 cases of the mutated virus.

California has 26 cases, Colorado has 2 and New York and Georgia have each reported 1 case of the new variant.