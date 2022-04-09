TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There have been more than 200 instances of public school districts in Florida banning books since last July. That’s the third highest number of incidents of any state in the U.S., according to a new report from an advocacy group for writing professionals.

PEN America said Florida had 204 instances of book banning in seven school districts between July 2021 and March 2022.

Only Texas and Pennsylvania had higher numbers.

PEN America said the school districts were in Pinellas, Polk, Brevard, Clay, Flagler, Indian River, and Orange counties. Books banned in Florida included Isabel Allende’s “The House of Spirits” and Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”