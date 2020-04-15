Florida gynecologists arrested for stealing Trump 2020 flag from neighbor, deputies say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Florida doctors were arrested Tuesday after deputies say they stole a Trump 2020 flag from their neighbor.

Geoffrey Michael Fraiche, 41, Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche, 38, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief, trespassing, larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Fraiche and Webb-Fraiche are accused of stealing the man’s flag on April 7, according to a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Ring surveillance video shows the two driving up to the man’s house on a golf cart with at least two children with them, according to deputies. The report says Fraiche and Webb-Fraiche used a ladder to take down the man’s Trump campaign flag.

The man said their actions caused about $500 in damage to the base of the flagpole and the flag itself cost $200. He wished to pursue charges.

Fraiche’s arrest report says he is a gynecologist with at Sacred Heart Hospital. Webb-Fraiche’s arrest report says she is a gynecologist at West Florida Hospital.

They both have been released from the Santa Rosa County jail.

