Florida gun store asks its customers not to wear a mask for safety

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CNN Newsource) – A business owner in West Palm Beach Florida is asking his customers not to wear a face mask for safety.

It might seem odd during a time when the sunshine state is experiencing a significant outbreak of COVID-19.

Alex Shkop says the no mask sign outside his gun store in West Palm Beach is not about his views on the COVID-19 virus but about preventing crime when people he says come in with their faces covered.

“We had a few times and they were very unpleasant moments and we figured in order to prevent it we have a no mask policy,” Shkop said.

Shkop says his gun store can be a prime target for thieves, unlike other businesses that are reopening with mask only policies such as this hair salon on clematis.

Having a no mask policy is a little out of the ordinary and it did seem to surprise at least one customer at the gun store.

“I think it should be mandatory to wear masks, I understand their concerns,” Customer Robert Cruz said.

If customers call in advance and set an appointment, the owner says they can wear a mask in the gun store.

