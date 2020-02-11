Florida guardian Rebecca Fierle arrested in relation to DNR order death

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A guardian accused of giving do- not- resuscitate orders to people who didn’t want them, is under arrest.
Attorney General Ashley Moody and the FLDE announced the arrest of Rebecca Fierle-Santoian on Monday, saying she will face charges of aggravated abuse of an elderly person and neglect of an elderly person.
Investigators say doctors told her, a 74-year-old man wanted to live but she gave him a do-not-resuscitate order, anyhow, and ordered his feeding tube capped. The man died four days later at a Tampa hospital.
Medical professionals who examined him believed he was capable of making end-of-life medical decisions for himself and informed Fierle-Santoian that her client had a strong desire to live and that he understood his condition. Despite the wishes of the elderly man and those of his family and friends, Fierle-Santoian ordered his doctors not perform any life prolonging medical procedures saying she preferred “quality of life versus quantity of life.”
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it is continuing to investigate Fierle.