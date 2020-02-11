Florida guardian Rebecca Fierle arrested in relation to DNR order death

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A guardian accused of giving do- not- resuscitate orders to people who didn’t want them, is under arrest.

Attorney General Ashley Moody and the FLDE announced the arrest of Rebecca Fierle-Santoian on Monday, saying she will face charges of aggravated abuse of an elderly person and neglect of an elderly person.

Investigators say doctors told her, a 74-year-old man wanted to live but she gave him a do-not-resuscitate order, anyhow, and ordered his feeding tube capped. The man died four days later at a Tampa hospital.

Medical professionals who examined him believed he was capable of making end-of-life medical decisions for himself and informed Fierle-Santoian that her client had a strong desire to live and that he understood his condition. Despite the wishes of the elderly man and those of his family and friends, Fierle-Santoian ordered his doctors ​not perform any life prolonging medical procedures saying she preferred “quality of life versus quantity of life.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it is continuing to investigate Fierle.