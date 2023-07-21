TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Orlando guardian who gave a do not resuscitate order (DNR) to a patient despite their wishes to live, will not serve any time behind bars. Her sentencing Friday brought the conclusion to a years-long proceeding that spurred widespread change to Florida’s guardianship system.

Rebecca Fierle-Santoian was arrested in February 2020 and accused of abusing her power by wrongfully filing a DNR on behalf of Steven Stryker, a chronically ill 75-year-old Tampa man. Prosecutors said Fierle-Santoian ordered his feeding tube capped against his wishes.

(Marion County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Medical examiners believed Stryker was capable of making end-of-life medical decisions for himself and informed Fierle-Santoian that he understood his condition and had a strong desire to live.

Despite those wishes, Fierle-Santoian ordered his doctors ​not to perform any life-prolonging medical procedures, saying she preferred “quality of life versus quantity of life.”

Stryker died days after his tube was capped on May 13, 2019.

In February 2023, a Hillsborough County judge accepted Fierle-Santoian’s open plea of no contest to neglect of an elderly person. A charge of aggravated abuse of an elderly or disabled adult was dismissed.

On Friday, July 21, a judge sentenced Fierle-Santoian to four years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

“I don’t believe incarceration is appropriate based on her lack of prior record,” the judge said. “You are not to have any association with the provision of any services at all to the elderly, to the disabled… or anything remotely associated with the care of individuals in that position.”

Court records show Fierle-Santoian’s license as a professional guardian was also permanently revoked.

Guardians are court-appointed surrogate decision-makers tasked with making personal and/or financial decisions for a person with mental or physical disabilities.