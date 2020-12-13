Florida guard accused of trying to bring coke into prison

MIAMI (AP) — A prison guard is facing a drug charge for trying to bring cocaine into a South Florida prison.

Authorities said Saturday that Sgt. Travis Thompson is facing a count of cocaine trafficking, a first-degree felony. Thompson worked at Dade Correctional Institution in Miami-Dade County.

According to a news release, Thompson agreed to accept a cash payment of $3,000 from an undercover Miami-Dade Police Department officer with the intention of bringing the cocaine into the prison.

An online court docket didn’t list an attorney’s name for Thompson.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle says bringing drugs into a prison is like lighting a match near gasoline.