TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An effort is underway to get the controversial issue of abortion before the voters in Florida.

The coalition of abortion rights groups said they are close to having the signatures needed to put a constitutional amendment on abortion on the ballot next November.

Lauren Brenzel, of “Floridians Protecting Freedom,” said they’re aiming to safeguard abortion rights.

“We saw recently the example out of Texas of what happens when folks are denied access to care, especially in medically necessary situations,” Brenzel said.

The group said they have enough signatures to put this issue on the ballot next November. But Attorney General Ashley Moody argued the language of the amendment wasn’t specific enough.

“The ballot summary here is part of a similar overall design to lay ticking time bombs that will enable abortion proponents later to argue that the amendment has a much broader meaning than voters would ever have thought,” Moody said.

But the group fights back against it.

“Reading it out loud, I think it’s clear how hollow and politically motivated that argument is. We know our language is clear and concise and our main standpoint on this is Florida voters should be given the opportunity to vote on this initiative,” Brenzel said.

Tara Newsom is a lawyer and a political analyst. She said the upcoming decision by the Florida Supreme Court could impact the situation.

“The Supreme Court hasn’t even taken on DeSantis this very controversial six-week ban. So, to ask them to prevent direct democracy, you are going to have over a million Floridians signing this petition looking to enshrine women’s health care and abortion rights. And it doesn’t look like the timing is right,” Newsom said.

The state has until Feb. 1 to validate the signatures on the petitions submitted.