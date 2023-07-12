FILE – Demonstrators hold signs during a rally in support of abortion rights, Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida political action committee backing the petition to put abortion on the 2024 ballot raised nearly $2 million in June, according to a recent campaign finance report.

As of Wednesday, the initiative, titled “Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion,” only had 22,164 of the required 891,523 signatures to make it onto the ballot.

Despite the lack of verified signatures, the group behind the petition, Floridians Protecting Freedom, raised over $1.94 million last month. The group has raised over $4.7 million since it formed in April.

The group is backed by over 100 healthcare providers and over 200 organizations, like the Florida chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood, according to the Floridians Protecting Freedom website.

Floridians Protecting Freedom said the mission of their statewide campaign is “to ensure that Floridians, not politicians, are able to decide what is best for their own lives and bodies.”

The text of the proposed amendment states, “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.”

Once the petition reaches 222,881 signatures, it will trigger a judicial and financial impact review. The Florida Supreme Court is currently reviewing a proposed 2024 ballot measure concerning another hot-button issue, recreational marijuana.

Florida’s highest court will also hear oral arguments in a case challenging the state’s 15-week abortion ban later this year. The case, titled Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida v. Florida, is blocking a more restrictive abortion law from being implemented while it is tied up in the courts.