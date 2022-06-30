ARCADIA, Fla. (AP) — Officials said a 44-year-old Florida woman bought her infant grandchild and a stash of cocaine and heroin to a recent prison visit. But guards searching visitors at the DeSoto Correctional Institution on Sunday found nearly 100 grams of drugs during the check-in process.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the woman and a K-9 named Liberty conducted a “free air sniff” of her car and found an additional 687 grams of drugs alongside a baby’s car seat.

The infant was turned over to the Department of Children and Families.

The woman was charged with trafficking in heroin and cocaine, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and child abuse/neglect.