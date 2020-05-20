Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Florida graduate wakesurfing in graduation cap and gown goes viral

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Elizabeth Birdwell Photography

TAMPA (WFLA) – One Florida student who could not walk across the stage at graduation decided to hit the waves of the Ochlockonee River.

Lyric Oaks, a senior at Wakulla High School in Sopchoppy, Florida pitched the idea to Elizabeth Birdwell, the owner of Elizabeth Birdwell Photography after his senior year had been cut short and graduation canceled.

“They pitched the idea to me… one I truly never expected or had seen before!” Birdwell said. “He loves to wakesurf…. but while in a cap and gown? I loved the idea but I have to admit I was skeptical at first…. could it actually be done? Apparently yes because the behind the scenes video footage and the pictures don’t lie. He nailed it and he nailed it big. ”

Courtesy: Elizabeth Birdwell Photography

MORE TOP STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss