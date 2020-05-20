Florida graduate wakesurfing in graduation cap and gown goes viral

TAMPA (WFLA) – One Florida student who could not walk across the stage at graduation decided to hit the waves of the Ochlockonee River.

Lyric Oaks, a senior at Wakulla High School in Sopchoppy, Florida pitched the idea to Elizabeth Birdwell, the owner of Elizabeth Birdwell Photography after his senior year had been cut short and graduation canceled.

“They pitched the idea to me… one I truly never expected or had seen before!” Birdwell said. “He loves to wakesurf…. but while in a cap and gown? I loved the idea but I have to admit I was skeptical at first…. could it actually be done? Apparently yes because the behind the scenes video footage and the pictures don’t lie. He nailed it and he nailed it big. ”





Courtesy: Elizabeth Birdwell Photography

