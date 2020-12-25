Florida governor’s aide criticized over COVID-19 tweet

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attends an event with President Donald Trump on the environment at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A spokesman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has deactivated his Twitter account after he posted a tweet that photos of each dead COVID-19 victim should be balanced with 99 photos of people who survive the disease.

The tweet was captured in screenshots by a Miami Herald reporter and a reporter for WLRN.

In the post, Fred Piccolo tweeted a response to a photo gallery on COVID-19 victims and health care workers. The tweet has since been deleted.

In the past, Piccolo has questioned the effectiveness of face mask mandates and has said that COVID-19 is less deadly than the flu.

