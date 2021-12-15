Florida governor, education commissioner to hold press conference in Wildwood

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Wildwood on Wednesday to hold a press conference with the state’s education commissioner.
DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran are scheduled to speak at an event at the Ezell Regional Recreation Center at 8:30 a.m. Lt. Governor Jeanette Núñez will be in attendance.
More information about the event was not immediately available, but you can watch live coverage of the news conference on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.
