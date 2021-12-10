Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference at Jacksonville airport

FILE – In this Saturday, May 8, 2021, file photo, Gov. Ron DeSantis, of Florida, watches the foursome matches during the Walker Cup golf tournament, in Juno Beach, Fla. DeSantis is pushing the Biden administration to approve a program he says would save tens of millions of dollars by importing drugs from Canada. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference at the Jacksonville International Airport Friday morning.

A press release for the event did not mention specifics, but said the governor would be joined by Rep. John Rutherford, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams and Larry Keefe, the senior advisory for Public Safety.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., and will be streamed on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.

This story will be updated.

