Gov. Ron DeSantis discusses monoconal antibody treatment in Jacksonville

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the press after giving his State of the State speech on the first day of the 2021 Legislative Session in Tallahassee, Fla. Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference in Jacksonville Monday morning.

The governor is scheduled to speak at the Duval County Department of Health at 10 a.m. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Interim County Health Officer, Tito Rubio will be in attendance.

The governor is expected to discuss the monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron.

News Channel 8 will stream the event on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss