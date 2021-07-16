Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, AG Ashley Moody heading to Texas for border security briefing

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference during the new coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Doral, Fla. DeSantis has signed an executive order for the reopening of Miami-Dade and Broward counties on May 18. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading to the southern border in Texas this weekend for a security briefing with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

DeSantis, along with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, will visit Del Rio, Texas on Saturday, according to a media advisory from the governor’s office. Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will also be in attendance.

The advisory from DeSantis’ office, sent Friday afternoon, says state and local officials, as well as law enforcement, will discuss the border security needs and enforcement efforts at the briefing.

The governor’s visit to Texas is part of a larger effort to support what he and his political allies call a crisis. Florida law enforcement officers have already been committed to shoring up the border.

Members of the FDLE, FHP and FWC were promised by DeSantis to bring “missing critical equipment” as part of an answer to a request for help by governors Doug Ducey of Arizona and Abbott in Texas.

The two governors had sent a request for help at the border in a letter to all 50 state governors, asking for staff and resources to patrol the Mexican border.

Last month, DeSantis pledged at least 50 members of Florida law enforcement to go to the border, performing support roles and bringing equipment in 16-day shifts. To cover the gaps in their jurisdiction and duties at home, local agencies committed to sending aid around Florida as their fellow officers departed for Texas.

More than 20 county sheriff’s departments have pledged staffing resources to cover those gaps.

8 On Your Side requested details about the deployments and status of the Florida officers at the border, and is still awaiting a response from the Governor’s Office.