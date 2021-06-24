Florida Gov. DeSantis signs emergency declaration for those displaced by Surfside condo collapse

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an emergency declaration to get FEMA assistance to those displaced by the condo collapse in Surfside.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine said she spoke by phone Thursday with President Joe Biden, who she said offered the full support of the federal government.

I just signed a declaration of local state of emergency that will immediately begin to allocate the necessary resources we need here on the ground. I urge @GovRonDeSantis to do the same at the state level. pic.twitter.com/SmezKHAqi9 — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) June 24, 2021

As of 6:30 p.m., nearly 100 people were still unaccounted for, with 102 people accounted for and only one person has been reported dead however authorities fear that the death toll could climb sharply.

At a press conference earlier in the day, President Joe Biden addressed the building collapse, saying he was ready to provide assistance as soon as DeSantis declared a state of emergency.

“We’ve gotten in touch with FEMA. They’re ready to go. The governor is going to have to, they’re down expecting what they think is needed. I’m waiting for the governor to asking to declare an emergency, especially as we learn what might happen with the rest of the building. So, we are on top of it, we are ready to move from the federal resources immediately, immediately,” Biden said.

The president added the FEMA is already down at the scene to get an idea of what’s needed.

“Finding housing for those people. Making sure they have the capacity to both have a place to shelter, food to eat, et cetera. That’s under way now. And my chief of staff has been deeply involved in this from the very beginning. We got the cabinet involved in it now in terms of dealing with FEMA we’re working on it. I made it clear, I say to the people of Florida, whatever help you want that the federal government can provide, we’re waiting, just ask us, we’ll be we’ll be there.””