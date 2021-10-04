TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed Monday that his wife, Casey DeSantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” the governor said in a statement. “As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

Casey DeSantis (née Black) is a former producer and television host. As the first lady of Florida, she’s led a number of initiatives, including Hope For Healing, a website that makes it easier for Floridians to access resources for mental health.

The couple shares three children, Madison, 4, Mason, 3, and 18-month-old Mamie.