Florida Gov. DeSantis orders flags be lowered for Rush Limbaugh on 3 buildings in West Palm, Tallahassee

TAMPA (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered state buildings to fly their flags at half-staff in honor of radio host Rush Limbaugh.

The order says the flags of the United States and the State of Florida will be flown at half-staff at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Florida, the City Hall of Palm Beach, Florida, and the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The controversial radio host and Florida resident died at the age of 70 on Feb. 17 after a battle with lung cancer. Gov. DeSantis, a Republican, confirmed during a press conference on Feb.19 flags in Florida would be lowered for Limbaugh once funeral arrangements are made.

“I know they’re still figuring out the arrangements but what we do when there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of interment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half-staff,” the governor said.

The decision has been met with backlash including from Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried saying she will disregard Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order to lower Florida flags.

As well as St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman who on Monday announced the city of St. Petersburg will not follow Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order to lower Florida flags at half-staff in honor of conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh who died last week.

In a tweet Kirseman said:

“Not lowering flags for Rush. In St. Pete we don’t honor hatred, racism, bigotry, homophobia, or anything else he has spewed over the years. We are, however, honoring the life of Deputy Michael Magli of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.”