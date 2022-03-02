Florida GOP’s 15-week abortion ban nears final passage

FILE – Members of the Florida House of Representatives convene during a legislative session April 30, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Republicans in the Florida House have approved a ban on abortions after 15 weeks, moving to tighten access to the procedure ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could limit abortion rights in America. The GOP-controlled House on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, passed the 15-week abortion ban after hours of debate between Democrats who said the measure would impose an unnecessary burden on pregnant women and Republicans who said they were protecting the unborn. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republicans in the Florida Senate have advanced a proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks, rejecting Democratic attempts to soften its restrictions and add exceptions for rape, incest or trafficking.

The bill, which has already been approved by the GOP-controlled House, is now set for a final vote in the Senate after Republicans on Wednesday dismissed a slew of amendments from Democrats.

The fight over the legislation between state lawmakers comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments about similar legislation from Mississippi, and previous bills filed to restrict abortions in Texas.

The next step for the bill would be a full floor vote on a finalized version of the proposed law. Once that step is complete, it would head to Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign into law. He has already signaled his support of the legislation.