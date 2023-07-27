Related video above: Backlash against Florida’s Black History curriculum could harm DeSantis’ campaign

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bryon Donalds, a Republican congressman in Florida, called on the state’s Department of Education Wednesday to “correct” its new standards for teaching African American history after suggesting “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Donalds posted on Twitter, saying the new standards in Florida are “good, robust, and accurate,” but the attempt to say slavery personally benefitted those who were enslaved is “wrong and needs to be adjusted.”

“The new African-American standards in FL are good, robust, & accurate,” Donalds wrote. “That being said, the attempt to feature the personal benefits of slavery is wrong & needs to be adjusted. That obviously wasn’t the goal & I have faith that FLDOE will correct this.”

The congressman’s comments follow an interview with WINK News, where he said the new curriculum “needs some adjustments.”

“Slavery was terrible in our country. It was terrible for Black people coming to America, and it was just flat out wrong, no doubt about that,” he told the outlet. “To me, yes, that section needs some adjustments. The talking point narrative around it, yeah, it sounds awful.”

The Florida Board of Education’s new approach to teaching Black history was laid out in a 216-page document, which was approved on July 19. However, the lengthy document has caught backlash from many activist groups, as well as a state teachers’ union, who called the curriculum a “step backward.”

Following the approval of the state’s teachings, Vice President Kamala Harris made a last-minute trip to the Sunshine State last Friday to denounce the new standards, saying Florida is “replacing history with lies.”

However, despite backlash on the public school standards, Gov. Ron DeSantis has continued to defend the slavery teachings saying, “We believe in true history.”

“We believe in true history,” DeSantis said in an interview Tuesday. “The standards that were developed, these are Black history scholars, many of whom were African American themselves, they worked on this. It’s very, very thorough. It is every little aspect, of not just slavery, but the Black experience in America.”