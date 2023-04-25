TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Republicans are poised to change state law to allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to maintain his position as governor while running for the nation’s top office.

The proposal would exempt presidential candidates from Florida’s so-called “Resign-to-Run Law,” which prohibits elected officials from qualifying as a candidate for another office that would overlap with their current term.

The resign to run exemption was filed as an amendment by Sen. Travis Hutson (R-Palm Coast) to a larger Republican election law package expected to reach the Senate floor this week.

“Any person seeking the office of President or Vice President of the United States is not subject to the requirements of Chapter 99,” the bill states.

Exceptions to the current rule were last expanded in 2018. Before then, candidates for president and vice president were exempt from resign-to-run laws altogether.

The legislative move was anticipated, but its introduction coincides with broader speculation that DeSantis plans to announce his presidential campaign after the state’s legislative session ends in early May.

Republicans, who control a supermajority in the statehouse, have largely focused on approving bills that will likely form much of the governor’s platform when he launches his White House bid.

This bill would take effect immediately upon becoming law.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.