Set of golf clubs sitting neatly in their bag outdoors on the golf course – Copyspace (getty premium image)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida father accused of attacking a man with a golf club was arrested Sunday at a golf course in Lake County, according to authorities.

According to WOFL, citing an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Eddie Orobitg was arrested and booked into the Lake County Jail on a single charge of aggravated battery.

His arrest stems from an altercation with another man at the Harbor Hills Golf Course in Lady Lake.

Deputies said the victim was walking with his wife on the golf course path of their community when Orobitg – who was golfing with his young son – told them it was against course rules to walk on the patch, which is intended for golf carts.

Following an exchange of words, Orobitg reportedly struck the victim with a golf club “several times” as the victim defended himself with a water bottle, the local news outlet reported.

The report said the victim was left covered in what appeared to be blood and several cuts on his body. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Orobitg was arrested without further incident.