LONGWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A 12-year-old girl reportedly survived an attack from her dad by playing dead while he killed her younger sister early Thursday morning.

Police said they issued a warrant Thursday afternoon for the arrest of the the girl’s father, 39-year-old Juan Bravo-Torres, on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges.

The Longwood Police Department said the 12-year-old is in critical but stable condition Friday. Bravo-Torres is also in critical condition, according to police, after he cut his own wrists following the attack.

WESH 2 News reported Bravo-Torres walked into the girl’s room while she was sleeping and cut her throat. The girl told police her father then left the room to get another knife and she left the room shortly after. That’s when she saw her 3-year-old sister lying dead in the hallway.

She reportedly tried to fight off her dad before playing dead “in the hopes he would stop attacking her.”

WESH reported the girl saw her dad cut his wrists then left the home and walked nearly a mile to a McDonald’s to where her mom was working. She told her mom that Bravo-Torres hurt her and that her sister might be dead.

Police said when they arrived to the girl’s home around 5:40 a.m., they found her 3-year-old sister dead and Bravo-Torres critically injured with stab wounds.

The girl and Bravo-Torres were then rushed to the hospital, WESH reported. Bravo-Torres is under arrest and will be taken to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility once he is discharged.