PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Palm Beach County girl got the perfect Christmas gift.

Paislee was overcome with joy after getting a box full of her favorite condiment mustard!

The girl’s mother Annmarie Lent shared the adorable video on Facebook and says her daughter, loves putting mustard on everything! The little girl even dances with joy after pulling out four whole bottles of mustard.

The video has been viewed thousands of times.