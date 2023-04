(WFLA) — A Florida girl died after she was run over by her mother’s car in a driveway, St. Cloud police said.

Police told NBC affiliate WESH that the girl’s mom was driving a car on a driveway on Silver Thistle Lane around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers said the girl was struck by the vehicle and taken to a hospital with critical injuries. She died a few hours later.

St. Cloud police said they are investigating and no charges have been filed.

Police did not identify the girl or her mother.