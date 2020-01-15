Florida girl claims she used drink coupon to bypass TSA

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)— A 15-year-old girl told police she used a drink coupon she found on the floor at Orlando International Airport to pass through the TSA security checkpoint, but TSA officials said she made it through with someone else’s boarding pass.

According to a report from the Orlando Police Department, the 15-year-old girl, who has autism, had been reported missing last Thursday. She was found the next day at the airport.

The girl told detectives she had taken buses from Apopka to the airport, the report said.

She then told officers she found a drink coupon on the floor and used it to get through the TSA precheck security checkpoint, the report said.

A statement from TSA conflicted the information provided in the Orlando Police Department.

“The individual presented a valid and current boarding pass. Under the age of 18, passengers are not required to present an ID. She was screened and therefore presented no threat to the aviation system,” the TSA statement said.

Detectives said surveillance video shows the teen going through the TSA precheck lane. The report from Orlando police did not mention anything about the girl having a boarding pass.

She was eventually found near a Southwest Airlines gate.

In October, a woman managed to get through security and board a Delta flight without a ticket.

