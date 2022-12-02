WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A 10-year-old Florida girl who “fought a shark and won” was released from a hospital on Thursday, according to NBC affiliate WPTV.

Jasmine Carney is now recovering at home after she was bitten by a shark while visiting Hobe Sound Beach earlier this week.

“Something grabbed me. So, I’m like, ‘don’t you touch me.’” Jasmine told WPTV earlier this week. “It looked pretty big, It was grey. It hurt, so I’m like, kick it, run away.”

Jasmine was flown to a children’s hospital with a severe injury to her right foot. Her surgeon, Dr. Nir Hus, said he was surprised by how calm she was.

(Photo courtesy of WPTV)

“She was very positive from the get-go,” he said.

Hus told WPTV that Jasmine should make a full recovery in one to two months.