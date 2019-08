Florida gets new state official to head climate change prep

In this June 19, 2019 photo, 27-year-old Ben Honeycutt is shown walking his dog through a flooded Miami street cause by heavy rain. Some consider Miami the Ground Zero for any climate-related sea level rise in the U.S. Many local residents and community leaders will be listening keenly for any proposals to stave off the effects of rising seas. (AP Photo/Ellis Rua)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A new Florida official has been appointed to coordinate a statewide response to climate change.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment Thursday of Julia Nesheiwat as Florida’s first chief resilience officer.

Nesheiwat is expected to prepare Florida for environmental, physical and economic challenges. She will report to the Executive Office of the Governor and will work with various state agencies, along with local communities and stakeholders.

Nesheiwat has over 20 years of renewable energy and environmental experience focused on water and natural resources as a senior executive in federal cabinet-level agencies and academia. The Lake County native is a former U.S. Army intelligence officer with combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.

