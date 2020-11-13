Florida gator survives car crash, returns to swamp

COCOA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a motorist hit and injured a small alligator that crawled onto U.S. 1 on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

Cocoa police said in a tweet posted Friday that patrol officers rescued the gator after “he wandered into dangerous territory.”

The things that go bump in the night: patrol officers rescued this little guy as he wandered into dangerous territory. He was hit by a car on US1 at Dixon Blvd. He was fine and the driver was not injured. The gator was picked up by FWC where we hope he finds a safer place to roam pic.twitter.com/y4dackunxF — CocoaPolice (@cocoapolice) November 13, 2020

Officers say the alligator was fine and the driver wasn’t injured either.

Officers called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. A wildlife officer took the gator to a safer place for it to roam.

Cocoa is on Florida’s Space Coast, near Melbourne.