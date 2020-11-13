Florida gator survives car crash, returns to swamp

COCOA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a motorist hit and injured a small alligator that crawled onto U.S. 1 on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.
Cocoa police said in a tweet posted Friday that patrol officers rescued the gator after “he wandered into dangerous territory.”
Officers say the alligator was fine and the driver wasn’t injured either.
Officers called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. A wildlife officer took the gator to a safer place for it to roam.
Cocoa is on Florida’s Space Coast, near Melbourne.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- ‘I got everybody out’: New body cam video shows deputy help several people escape massive Hudson fire
- World Kindness Day on Friday the 13? Nice!
- Friday the 13th occurs for the second time in 2020
- Disney World increasing capacity at Central Florida parks
- Crew-1 launch of astronauts from Florida to ISS pushed back until Sunday, NASA announces