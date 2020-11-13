LIVE NOW /
Florida gator survives car crash, returns to swamp

Florida

Cocoa Police Department

COCOA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a motorist hit and injured a small alligator that crawled onto U.S. 1 on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

Cocoa police said in a tweet posted Friday that patrol officers rescued the gator after “he wandered into dangerous territory.”

Officers say the alligator was fine and the driver wasn’t injured either.

Officers called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. A wildlife officer took the gator to a safer place for it to roam.

Cocoa is on Florida’s Space Coast, near Melbourne.

