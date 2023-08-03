TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested after being accused of stealing $53,700 worth of lottery ticket books from his job, according to an arrest affidavit.

Cosme Calderon, 44 of Hialeah, was seen on surveillance entering and leaving a storage room at a Shell gas station with a bag in his hand.

While another employee was using the bathroom, he allegedly went to the register and began scanning lottery ticket books 18 different times between January 28 and March 31. Each book contained 60 lottery tickets.

A victim initially reported Calderon in April for stealing over 30 lottery ticket books valued at around $50,000. In May, that victim identified Calderon and reported that he stole over $53,000 in lottery ticket books.

According to the affidavit, the victim stated the suspect was only supposed to clean the business and work the register as needed. He was not cleared to access the lottery tickets.

He was transported to the police station but refused to speak with detectives.

Calderon was arrested and is facing third-degree grand theft charges. His bond is set at $90,000.