TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Average Florida gas prices are up 11.6 cents this week, according to GasBuddy data.

The average price of gasoline in Florida is now $3.43 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Prices are down 2.3 cents compared to last month, and 144.2 cents lower than last year.

While the state average is up 11.6 cents, Tampa saw an increase of 17.7 cents per gallon, GasBuddy said.

The cheapest gas price in Florida, out of the 8,237 stations surveyed by GasBuddy, was $2.49 while the most expensive was $4.79.

The national average price of gas is up 5.6 cents per gallon over the last week, GasBuddy said.

“We’ve seen some hefty gas price increases in several states in the Great Lakes and also in Florida,” Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement. “These areas saw prices jump in line with behaviors that see such jumps every couple of weeks. Exacerbating these routine jumps was government data that showed the third straight week with U.S. gasoline demand over the critical 9 million barrel per day mark, putting upward pressure on average prices in other areas as well.”

De Haan predicts that there could be turbulence in the oil markets with the Fed potentially increasing interest rates again this week.