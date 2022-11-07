FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida gas prices are taking off again as expected after the state’s gas tax holiday expired, rebounding to their highest levels in months, according to AAA.

Gas prices were lower in October due to the gas tax holiday, which gave drivers a 25-cent discount at the pump, but the holiday ended on Nov. 1.

According to AAA’s latest reading, gas prices in Florida roase 17 cents per gallon last week, from $3.29 on Oct. 31 to $3.46 per gallon on Sunday.

In Tampa, prices shot up from $3.05 per gallon on Halloween to $3.35 by the end of the week.

“With the reinstatement of Florida’s gas tax, the state average gas price has rebounded to its highest level since September 10th,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Last week’s 17 cent jump amounts to about $2.55 more to fill an average-size tank of gas. Florida’s state average now sits at $1.43 per gallon less than what drivers paid in mid-June. That has drivers paying $21 less for a full tank than they did in the early summer.”

On Sunday, the most expensive metro markets in Florida were West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.63), Gainesville ($3.60) and Naples ($3.53). The least expensive were Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.29), Pensacola ($3.30) and Panama City ($3.33)

As of this writing, the average price of gas in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater is $3.425 per gallon. In Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice, it’s $3.475 per gallon. In Lakeland-Winter Haven, it is $3.473. The average gas price in Sebring is $3.487.