Florida gas prices starting to drop, Tampa Bay lower than half of state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s gas prices, while still high, are showing signs of leveling out and decreasing as the holidays approach. In October, the state’s gasoline costs were their highest in almost seven years, according to a daily price check published by AAA.

Now, after having risen a few cents more per gallon, prices are starting to decrease, though only slightly so far. Still, with the economy in flux, gas prices could still rise and fall multiple times before inflation and higher prices stabilize.

The previous high price at the pump rang the bell around $3.24 in October. Right now the state average is $3.26, but not all counties are seeing the same higher costs per gallon. While it’s not dropping a lot, Florida gas is still cheaper than the national average of $3.41, as of Nov. 15.

Compared to prices across Florida, Tampa Bay is a little less expensive than other busy parts of the state.

In the counties that make up Tampa Bay and its closest neighbors, prices are averaging between $3.21 and $3.25, before any extra costs for paying by debit or credit card. For counties that are more inland and off the coast, the prices are a little higher.

Hardee County has the highest price at the pump in our local list.

Here are prices by county for regular gasoline, according to the AAA tracker.

Despite the higher gas prices, Tampa Bay is still slightly less expensive than about half of Florida, with areas like Miami and Tallahassee having gas cost $3.30 and $3.27, respectively as of Nov. 15.

County Price per Gallon (USD) United States $3.41 Florida $3.26 Citrus $3.24 Hardee $3.38 Hernando $3.20 Highlands $3.21 Hillsborough $3.20 Manatee $3.23 Pasco $3.21 Pinellas $3.21 Polk $3.22 Sarasota $3.24 (Source: AAA Gas Prices)

“A slight dip in gas demand, possibly due to seasonal driving habit changes, is contributing to some price relief at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Unfortunately, the ongoing tight supply of crude oil will likely keep gas prices fluctuating, instead of dropping, for some time.”

As fuel and energy costs continue to fluctuate, prices in grocery stores are also likely to run higher than normal, due to transportation becoming more expensive.

Going forward, the ongoing inflation concerns are sure to continue, especially as travelers head home or fly away for the holidays.