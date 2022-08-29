TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sorry, drivers! The downward trend at the pump is over.

AAA reports Florida’s average gas price has risen for the first time since June. It now sits at $3.61 a gallon, up 7 cents from last week.

The increase comes after a 70-day streak of declines that began in mid-June, when the average was at an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon.

“Gas prices are rising in response to a recent oil price hike, due to reports that Saudi Arabia could lower fuel output in effort to raise prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The U.S. price of oil rose a total of 5% over the course of the past three weeks. This is not a significant oil price hike, so gas prices may not go much higher, but that could change if there are additional gains in the fuel market this week. As we move into peak hurricane season, a major storm could contribute to rising prices, if it threatens refineries along the Texas, Louisiana or Mississippi coast lines.”

Right now in Florida, the most expensive places to fill up are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.79), Tallahassee ($3.67) and Miami ($3.65). The least expensive metro markets are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.39), Pensacola ($3.42), Panama City ($3.46).

The average price of gas in Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice is currently $3.594 per gallon. Drivers in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater are seeing an average gas price of $3.601 per gallon. In Lakeland-Winter Haven, it’s $3.595 per gallon. In Sebring, it’s $3.607 per gallon.